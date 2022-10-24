Standard Lithium Ltd (TSE:SLI) Director Acquires C$46,187.00 in Stock

Standard Lithium Ltd (TSE:SLI – Get Rating) Director Robert Mintak purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,187.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,067,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,551,466.98.
Robert Mintak also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 21st, Robert Mintak purchased 10,000 shares of Standard Lithium stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,118.00.
- On Monday, October 17th, Robert Mintak bought 10,000 shares of Standard Lithium stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,719.00.
