Stargate Finance Trading 7.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Stargate Finance has a market cap of $66.35 million and $42.85 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stargate Finance token can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00002579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Stargate Finance

Stargate Finance launched on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance.

Stargate Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

