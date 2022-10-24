Status Achieves Market Capitalization of $95.62 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. In the last week, Status has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $95.62 million and $4.41 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0276 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,333.12 or 1.00014092 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007423 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003151 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00023487 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00056790 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00043584 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022744 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02739891 USD and is up 0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $5,096,976.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

