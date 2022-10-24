Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target Increased to $99.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $88.00 to $99.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.57.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD stock opened at $92.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 70.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 425.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

