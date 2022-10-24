Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Price Target to C$10.75

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

Shares of ASTL opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.95. Algoma Steel Group has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $996.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.07). Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $731.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.38 million. Equities analysts expect that Algoma Steel Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTL. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $15,526,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $14,664,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $13,856,000. BRR OpCo LLC bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,534,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,116,000. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

