Stockland (ASX:SGP) Insider Tarun Gupta Buys 290,551 Shares

Stockland (ASX:SGP – Get Rating) insider Tarun Gupta bought 290,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.74 ($2.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,087,532.39 ($760,512.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups – owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

