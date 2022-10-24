StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE:ARL opened at $16.20 on Thursday. American Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.68.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 114.87% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in American Realty Investors during the second quarter worth about $216,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in American Realty Investors during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in American Realty Investors by 17.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

