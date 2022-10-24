StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
Ekso Bionics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $17.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) by 153.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.34% of Ekso Bionics worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ekso Bionics Company Profile
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
