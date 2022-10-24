StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $2.05 on Thursday. GSI Technology has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $50.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.41.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 52.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter.
GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.
