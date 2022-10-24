StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $2.05 on Thursday. GSI Technology has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $50.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.41.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 52.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSI Technology

About GSI Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GSI Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 187,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of GSI Technology by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GSI Technology by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.