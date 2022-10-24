StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Qumu to $0.80 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Qumu Stock Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ QUMU opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.57. Qumu has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qumu
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUMU. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qumu by 2.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qumu by 6.1% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Qumu by 23.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. 37.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Qumu Company Profile
Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.
