StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Qumu to $0.80 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Qumu Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ QUMU opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.57. Qumu has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qumu

Qumu ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 million. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 122.05% and a negative net margin of 66.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qumu will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUMU. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qumu by 2.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qumu by 6.1% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Qumu by 23.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. 37.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

