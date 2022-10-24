StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance

Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.01. Safeguard Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The asset manager reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 297,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 52,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

