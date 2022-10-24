StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance
Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.01. Safeguard Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The asset manager reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter.
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
