StockNews.com Downgrades Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to Buy

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Vertical Research lowered Comcast to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.71.

CMCSA opened at $30.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comcast has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $54.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251,251 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,109,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,024 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 535.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 522.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,647 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $129,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,602 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

