StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Performance

FORD opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 million, a PE ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 0.86. Forward Industries has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $2.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Industries

Forward Industries Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

