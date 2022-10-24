StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries Stock Performance
FORD opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 million, a PE ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 0.86. Forward Industries has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $2.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%.
Forward Industries Company Profile
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.
