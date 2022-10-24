StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Norwood Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Norwood Financial stock opened at $27.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.11. Norwood Financial has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 13.93%.

Norwood Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.23%.

In related news, Chairman Lewis J. Critelli sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $44,538.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Lewis J. Critelli sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $44,538.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lewis J. Critelli sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $119,430.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,173.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,688 shares of company stock worth $228,465. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwood Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWFL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norwood Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Norwood Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwood Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

About Norwood Financial

(Get Rating)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.