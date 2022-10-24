StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Reading International has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $5.08.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $64.51 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reading International in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reading International in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reading International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Reading International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Reading International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

