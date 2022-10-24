StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reading International Price Performance
Reading International stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Reading International has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $5.08.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $64.51 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International
About Reading International
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reading International (RDI)
- Time to Hit Up Hasbro Stock for the Holiday Season
- Should Proctor and Gamble be a Staple in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Fundamentally Sound Mid-Caps to Keep on the Watch List
- Leveraged ETFs, A Bad Investment But Great for Trading
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.