StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

Shares of NASDAQ SAL opened at $24.02 on Thursday. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $138.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 76,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 41,754 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 192,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 16,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

