StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SAL opened at $24.02 on Thursday. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $138.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.66.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.
Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.
