StockNews.com Lowers Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

AZRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Azure Power Global from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Azure Power Global from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Azure Power Global Stock Performance

Azure Power Global stock opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.78. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $230.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 527.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,047 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Azure Power Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

