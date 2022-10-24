StockNews.com Lowers Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.
AZRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Azure Power Global from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Azure Power Global from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.
Azure Power Global stock opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.78. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $230.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.71.
Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.
