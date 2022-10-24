StockNews.com Upgrades Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOMD. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.72. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $28.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 205,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Nomad Foods by 8.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 37,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

