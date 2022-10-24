Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Gap Up to $13.64

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.64, but opened at $14.10. Stoke Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 554 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STOK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $549.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average of $15.02.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,133,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,011,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $13,793,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 949,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,545,000 after acquiring an additional 521,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 190.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 788,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 516,495 shares during the period.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

