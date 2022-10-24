StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at National Bankshares

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.03% from the stock’s current price.

SVI has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC reduced their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

Shares of SVI remained flat at C$6.42 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 168,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,135. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of C$3.68 and a 12 month high of C$7.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.42.

Insider Activity

About StorageVault Canada

In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$176,831.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$741,036.73. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 283,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,988.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

