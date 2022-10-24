StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at National Bank Financial

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SVAUF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.79.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

StorageVault Canada Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SVAUF stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 527. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $4.75. StorageVault Canada has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $5.89.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.