StormX Market Cap Reaches $65.37 Million (STMX)

StormX (STMX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One StormX token can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StormX has a total market cap of $65.37 million and $2.34 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, StormX has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

StormX Token Profile

StormX launched on May 14th, 2020. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. StormX’s official website is stormx.io. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling StormX

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, StormX is one of the first global cryptocurrency-based solutions to reach worldwide markets. As a mobile app and browser extension, StormX aims to bring users cashback in crypto for most of their online purchases. With enterprise partners like Samsung, Nike and Lego. StormX also allows users to stake the native STMX token to boost their rewards.StormX is the first crypto cashback solution that allows users to earn rewards and cashback for their fiat purchases. By seamlessly integrating their blockchain platform with the everyday purchases people make, StormX essentially makes crypto enter the mainstream financial system. By extending the capabilities of the StormX platform beyond cashback, the company also captures the interest of crypto enthusiasts who are looking to boost their profit by staking native tokens and performing everyday tasks. The STMX token allows users to lock staking contracts and earn interest on their investment. With more than 750 online stores part of the StormX cashback program, customers can easily stack up cashback rewards..”

