Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

SSYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Stratasys to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SSYS stock opened at $13.49 on Monday. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $42.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.05.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Stratasys during the 1st quarter valued at $3,486,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,765,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,162,000 after acquiring an additional 110,410 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,369,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,777,000 after acquiring an additional 34,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Stratasys during the 1st quarter valued at $107,522,000.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

