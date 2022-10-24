Streamr Tops One Day Volume of $1.37 Million (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. One Streamr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $23.23 million and $1.37 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,468.96 or 0.28387531 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011087 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars.

