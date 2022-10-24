Strike Price Reaches $14.99 on Exchanges (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. During the last seven days, Strike has traded down 2% against the dollar. Strike has a market capitalization of $51.14 million and $2.78 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike token can currently be bought for $14.99 or 0.00077702 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Strike alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,479.59 or 0.28422096 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011101 BTC.

Strike Token Profile

Strike launched on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,410,881 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strike is strike.org. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.