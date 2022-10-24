Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Athena Investment Management

Athena Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $1,090,886,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,376 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $295,397,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,781,432,000 after purchasing an additional 502,935 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $220.83. The stock had a trading volume of 17,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,294. The company has a market capitalization of $83.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.05. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.94.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

