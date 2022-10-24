SushiSwap Achieves Market Capitalization of $183.35 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $183.35 million and $91.12 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00007441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap’s launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

