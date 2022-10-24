SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives $515.26 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $457.14.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Raymond James cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $480.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $411.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $241.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $239.12 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $375.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.73.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.26 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 27.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,550,675,000 after buying an additional 92,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,966,216,000 after buying an additional 154,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,932,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,640,808,000 after buying an additional 20,340 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,224,000 after buying an additional 535,924 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $960,423,000 after buying an additional 66,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

