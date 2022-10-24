SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Sees Large Volume Increase

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 52,026 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 588,620 shares.The stock last traded at $231.18 and had previously closed at $230.03.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.79.

SVB Financial Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $375.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 27.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $1,276,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

