SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBP) to Issue $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st.
SVB Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SIVBP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.38. 60,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,125. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.86. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88.
SVB Financial Group Company Profile
