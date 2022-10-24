Synapse (SYN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.57 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $193.94 million and $1.57 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Synapse has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Synapse token can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00005565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse’s genesis date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

