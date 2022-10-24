Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Raymond James

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SNV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SNV opened at $36.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Amundi acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 957.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.