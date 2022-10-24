Syscoin (SYS) Achieves Market Cap of $95.17 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 23rd. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $95.17 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000739 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,321.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $108.90 or 0.00563604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00242750 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00053080 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 666,752,361 coins. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

