T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Regency Capital Management Inc. DE

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up about 4.5% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TROW traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.43. 25,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,535. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.11 and its 200 day moving average is $120.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $223.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

