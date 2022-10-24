T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Position Raised by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TROW. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 412.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $112.60.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.5 %

TROW stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,535. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $223.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.