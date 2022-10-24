Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TRHC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.21.

TRHC stock opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.80. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $31.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare ( NASDAQ:TRHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.53 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 130.21% and a negative net margin of 37.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

