Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,090,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $89,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 432,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,098,000 after purchasing an additional 59,398 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 317,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,133,000 after purchasing an additional 52,508 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 25,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $405,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Shares of TSM opened at $61.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.64 and its 200-day moving average is $84.88. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $61.30 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $317.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

