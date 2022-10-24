Tangible Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $62.08 Million (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 24th. Tangible has a market capitalization of $62.08 million and $77.00 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tangible token can now be purchased for $1.91 or 0.00009854 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Tangible has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tangible

Tangible’s launch date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.00778557 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $6.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

