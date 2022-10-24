Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Trading 6.8% Higher

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.32 and last traded at $7.25. 3,773 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 272,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded Tango Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Tango Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08.

Insider Activity at Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 381.58%. The company had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc bought 25,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,974.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,897,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,312,900.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 283,000 shares of company stock worth $1,202,524. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $49,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $50,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tango Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.