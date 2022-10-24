TD Securities Cuts PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Price Target to C$7.00

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. CIBC cut their price objective on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Haywood Securities cut their price objective on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.90 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of PRV.UN stock opened at C$2.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.30. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$1.80 and a twelve month high of C$2.45.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

