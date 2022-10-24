TD Securities Lowers Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$21.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$20.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Killam Apartment REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.97.

Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at C$15.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.30, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of C$14.62 and a 1 year high of C$24.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.67%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

