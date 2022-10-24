Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives $308.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $308.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teleflex from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TFX opened at $193.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.67. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $182.65 and a twelve month high of $381.97.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 22.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 22.9% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 59.2% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 144,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,194,000 after buying an additional 53,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.