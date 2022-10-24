Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.66

Shares of Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.66 and last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 95390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.

Telstra Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.55.

Telstra Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.0351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.95%.

Telstra Company Profile

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services in Australia using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program.

