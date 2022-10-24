Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Down to $3.83

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.83, but opened at $3.40. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 145,396 shares.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.70.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.10%. On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.
