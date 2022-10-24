Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Down to $3.83

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.83, but opened at $3.40. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 145,396 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.10%. On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,890,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,977,000 after acquiring an additional 710,942 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 136,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 73,804 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 42,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

