Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Truist Financial

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on THC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.38.

NYSE THC opened at $37.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.37. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.65.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $623,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 883.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $543,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

