Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.84.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TER shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $138.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Teradyne Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ TER opened at $76.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.29. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.60 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,298,000 after buying an additional 154,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,390,000 after buying an additional 927,197 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Teradyne by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,074,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,315,000 after buying an additional 123,979 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Teradyne by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,795,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,366,000 after buying an additional 575,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Teradyne by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,665,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,652,000 after buying an additional 713,243 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

