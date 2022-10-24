Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $14,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,298,000 after purchasing an additional 154,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,390,000 after purchasing an additional 927,197 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 11.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,965,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,383,000 after purchasing an additional 208,790 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Teradyne by 138.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,951,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Teradyne by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,797,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,517,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,520,447. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teradyne Price Performance

TER has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Craig Hallum cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.75.

TER stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.00. 13,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,292. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.29. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 9.21%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

