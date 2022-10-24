TerraCom Limited (ASX:TER) Insider Acquires A$102,700.00 in Stock

TerraCom Limited (ASX:TER – Get Rating) insider Glen Lewis bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.03 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of A$102,700.00 ($71,818.18).

On Thursday, October 6th, Glen Lewis bought 77,422 shares of TerraCom stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.02 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of A$78,738.17 ($55,061.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.64, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. TerraCom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

TerraCom Limited engages in the exploration and extraction of coal in Australia and South Africa. The company explores for hard and soft coking, thermal, and PCI coal. Its flagship property is the Blair Athol coal mine located in Clermont, Queensland. The company also holds interests in the Northern Galilee project comprising the Hughenden and the Pentland properties covering an area of approximately 2,160 square kilometers; the Clyde Park project that covers an area of approximately 133 square kilometers located in the Galilee Basin, Queensland; and the Springsure project covering an area of approximately 1,178 square kilometers located in the Central-Western Bowen basin coal mining district, Queensland.

