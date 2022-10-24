Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Shares Bought by Regency Capital Management Inc. DE

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE owned about 0.09% of Territorial Bancorp worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Territorial Bancorp by 23.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Territorial Bancorp by 28.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 188.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 24,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 42.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Territorial Bancorp to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Territorial Bancorp Trading Up 2.6 %

Territorial Bancorp stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.89. 8 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,883. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.83 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Territorial Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.