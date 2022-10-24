Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TEVA. Bank of America raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.57.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $525,793.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,884.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $558,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $525,793.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,884.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 109,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 26,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Further Reading

